Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.81 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 83.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Open Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Open Lending by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.74. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

