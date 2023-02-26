Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,125 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

