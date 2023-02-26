Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

LBRDK opened at $88.46 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

