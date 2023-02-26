Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 16,597 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

ALK stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

