Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $85.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

