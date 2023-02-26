NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.35.

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.38 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

