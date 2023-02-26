Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVH. Cowen increased their price target on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.54 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 43.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 885.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 78.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 29.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,084 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

