Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

