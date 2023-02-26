Status Price Reaches $0.0294 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Status has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $116.24 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00042363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00216726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,237.33 or 0.99918713 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,950,977,929 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,950,977,928.9095235 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02952577 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $6,115,970.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

