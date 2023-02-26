ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.85

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $401,398.44 and approximately $25.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00191071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001824 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.