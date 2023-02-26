Steem Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,237.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.00404091 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014329 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00091144 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00643203 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00578903 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00179044 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,861,330 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
