Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 98.8% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
