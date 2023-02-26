Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 8,800 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1,100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $297.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.94 and a 200-day moving average of $353.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.00 and a 52-week high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

