Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Chegg worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

