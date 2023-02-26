Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 425.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MUR shares. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

