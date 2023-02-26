ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ShockWave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,603. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $187.46 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.52.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

