Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 395.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

