Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5,239.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,590 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 149,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $185,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

