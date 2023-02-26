Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 28,100 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Alcoa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alcoa by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Alcoa by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 729,299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

