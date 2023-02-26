Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

