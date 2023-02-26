Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of Invesco worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 33.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 1.2 %

IVZ stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

