Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Bilibili worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bilibili by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 67,454 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bilibili by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Bilibili by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,484 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

