Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,690 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,133 shares of company stock worth $12,373,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

