Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 486.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

TECH stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

