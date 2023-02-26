Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.45% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

