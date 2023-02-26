Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Exelixis worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.7 %

EXEL opened at $17.13 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

