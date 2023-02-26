DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and $857,984.38 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

