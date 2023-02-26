Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $468.33 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $468.33 million and approximately $23.34 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,999,991,148 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03941317 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $24,202,633.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

