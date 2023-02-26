Tezos Market Cap Hits $1.12 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $28.81 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007406 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 949,831,559 coins and its circulating supply is 928,418,682 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.