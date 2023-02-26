Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.27 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $44.44 or 0.00191071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $725.56 million and approximately $55.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001824 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

