Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Reaches $9.75 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $227.99 million and $9.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,237.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.00404091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00091144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00643203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00578903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00179044 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,370,772,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

