Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Reaches $9.75 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $227.99 million and $9.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,237.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.00404091 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014329 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00091144 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00643203 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00578903 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00179044 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,370,772,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “SCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.