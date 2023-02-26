ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 6% Higher This Week

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 6% higher against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $407,251.99 and $364.76 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00416631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.24 or 0.28161504 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.