Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $166.57 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $12.42 or 0.00053413 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $166.57 million and $13.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00191071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00073700 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001824 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,409,188 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.