Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.43 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $167.43 million and $14.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007406 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,761,390 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

