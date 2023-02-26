Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $96.29

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

