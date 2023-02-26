CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $99.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Separately, Citigroup lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

CD Projekt Price Performance

Shares of OTGLY opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. CD Projekt has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.91.

About CD Projekt

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

