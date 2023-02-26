Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$35.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$30.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.06.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

About Keyera

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.