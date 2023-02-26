Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $16.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 141.8% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 408,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 245,412 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

