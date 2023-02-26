Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $11,946,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

