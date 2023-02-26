Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $139.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.83.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.