Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $81.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Best Buy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

