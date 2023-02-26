Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $40.78

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.78.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,642.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after acquiring an additional 718,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

