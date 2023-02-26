Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$16.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2023

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.24. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.