Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$16.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.24. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

