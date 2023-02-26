Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $400.61

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.61.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $379.85 on Thursday. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.72 and a 200-day moving average of $363.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

