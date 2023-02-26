Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Target Price at $38.86

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $566,629.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,631.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,701. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

