HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $29.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

HP Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.