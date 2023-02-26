Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $15.64

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 453,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,098.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,854 shares of company stock worth $5,263,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

