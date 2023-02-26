Ingevity (NGVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NGVT opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.81. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after buying an additional 25,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

