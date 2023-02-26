Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KAR Auction Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

