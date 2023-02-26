Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.60, but opened at $23.98. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 99,476 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

